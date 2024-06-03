Global carbon pricing income hits record high
But carbon taxes and emission trading systems show little growth over four years, World Bank says
03 June 2024 - 05:00
Though revenues from carbon pricing mechanisms such as carbon taxes exceeded $100bn for the first time in 2023, carbon taxes and emission trading systems still cover only 24% of global emissions, showing little growth over the past four years.
This is according to a report published by the World Bank...
