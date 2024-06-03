Flight turbulence death leaves airlines shaken

First class cabins on Emirates airline. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Turbulence-related incidents in the aviation industry are increasing and airlines are most likely going to take a more conservative approach to mitigate risk, to ensure passengers are strapped in, according to Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark.
The effect of turbulence was in the news again recently when a passenger died and several were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore hit severe weather, during a flight in May. In that same month, a number of people on a Qatar Airways flight were injured when it encountered turbulence when flying over Turkey.
“The fact is that incidents are going up — whether due to climate change as some say, or simply because there are more and more flights, as others claim. Incidents are going up and airlines will have to deal with it,” Clark said on the sidelines of the 80th AGM and World Air Transport Summit of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), taking place in Dubai from June 2-4, hosted by Emirates.
“If you do not have people strapped in, there is a risk. The whole industry is now upping the game in terms of ensuring passengers are strapped in,” said Clark. “It is likely the crew will now be more proactive.”
Emirates, for example, takes a “measured approach”.
“We use data to try to predict weather patterns and study the jet stream to try to see what causes these vortexes,” said Clark.
Iata DG Willie Walsh pointed out the airline body had already developed a product called Turbulence Aware, to track and help avoid turbulence.
“Turbulence is not a new issue and we will continue to assess recent events. A lot of work is being done. We never stand still and always continue to improve,” said Walsh.
Reuters
