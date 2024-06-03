Financial lifeline for horse racing industry in Gauteng

The high court in Johannesburg has handed a lifeline to the horse racing industry in Gauteng, reinstating a betting levy the provincial government effectively cancelled in 2019 — a move that compounded the financial woes of Phumelela Gaming and Leisure.
The court last week set aside the provincial government’s decision to amend regulation 276 of the Gauteng Gambling Regulations in the matter between Phumelela, the MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development, the premier of Gauteng, Gauteng Gambling Board and 4Racing.
4Racing in 2021 took over Phumelela’s totalisator and race-meeting licences in Gauteng.
The impugned regulation provided that 6% of the winnings of punters on horse racing placed with bookmakers would be paid in the following proportions: 3% as a tax and 3% as a levy to the holder of the totalisator licence.
The decision if the court means the 3% share of the betting levy due to the totalisator will be reinstated.
Judge Stuart Wilson found the Gauteng government’s decision to remove a levy-funded subsidy that had the potential to diminish the revenue it was designed to augment was taken without any real engagement.
“There is no evidence before me that the MEC applied his mind to the material Phumelela sought to place before him. It is common cause that Phumelela’s submissions and the reports on which they were based never made it to the MEC’s desk,” the judgment reads.
“What happened instead is that Phumelela’s submissions, together with those of other members of the public who responded to the notice and comment procedure, were reduced to a table in which summaries of the submissions were reproduced. That, I was told, was what was served before the MEC.”
The business rescue practitioner of Phumelela, John Evans, last year cast doubt on the viability of horse racing in Gauteng if the Gauteng Gambling Board proceeded with a decision to cancel the levy paid to the industry.
The then JSE-listed Phumelela was placed under business rescue in 2020 and its assets have since been sold to 4Racing.
Crucial ruling
Evans said the court decision was crucial for the horse racing industry in Gauteng to get back on its feet.
He said Phumelela’s business rescue plan, which was adopted by creditors and was being implemented, could only be finalised once all assets were realised and legal matters, including the review of the board decision to remove the 3% levy, had been finalised.
Headwinds for Phumelela emerged in 2019 when then public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report into allegations of maladministration and improper conduct in connection with the privatisation of the SA horse racing industry in the late 1990s.
One of the recommendations by Mkhwebane was that the board stop paying the levy that the regulator receives from the bookmakers’ levy.
For example, if punters placed a winning bet with a bookmaker for R100, they would collect only R94, with the remaining R6 paid over to the board as a betting tax. The board would pay R3 of that to Phumelela to help finance horse racing in Gauteng and Gqeberha.
The board implemented the recommendation, a decision that has now been set aside.
“We believe the judgment is fair and beneficial to the whole industry. 4Racing has always maintained that betting revenues are needed to contribute to the transformation of the industry, and to provide better conditions for its workers. This outcome will go a long way in achieving this,” said 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe.
“We also look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with all regulators, and driving greater impact in accordance with our mandate.”
The government and its agencies, which can appeal against the high court’s decision, were not immediately available for comment.
Financial lifeline for horse racing industry in Gauteng
The high court in Johannesburg has handed a lifeline to the horse racing industry in Gauteng, reinstating a betting levy the provincial government effectively cancelled in 2019 — a move that compounded the financial woes of Phumelela Gaming and Leisure.
The court last week set aside the provincial government’s decision to amend regulation 276 of the Gauteng Gambling Regulations in the matter between Phumelela, the MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development, the premier of Gauteng, Gauteng Gambling Board and 4Racing.
4Racing in 2021 took over Phumelela’s totalisator and race-meeting licences in Gauteng.
The impugned regulation provided that 6% of the winnings of punters on horse racing placed with bookmakers would be paid in the following proportions: 3% as a tax and 3% as a levy to the holder of the totalisator licence.
The decision if the court means the 3% share of the betting levy due to the totalisator will be reinstated.
Judge Stuart Wilson found the Gauteng government’s decision to remove a levy-funded subsidy that had the potential to diminish the revenue it was designed to augment was taken without any real engagement.
“There is no evidence before me that the MEC applied his mind to the material Phumelela sought to place before him. It is common cause that Phumelela’s submissions and the reports on which they were based never made it to the MEC’s desk,” the judgment reads.
“What happened instead is that Phumelela’s submissions, together with those of other members of the public who responded to the notice and comment procedure, were reduced to a table in which summaries of the submissions were reproduced. That, I was told, was what was served before the MEC.”
The business rescue practitioner of Phumelela, John Evans, last year cast doubt on the viability of horse racing in Gauteng if the Gauteng Gambling Board proceeded with a decision to cancel the levy paid to the industry.
The then JSE-listed Phumelela was placed under business rescue in 2020 and its assets have since been sold to 4Racing.
Crucial ruling
Evans said the court decision was crucial for the horse racing industry in Gauteng to get back on its feet.
He said Phumelela’s business rescue plan, which was adopted by creditors and was being implemented, could only be finalised once all assets were realised and legal matters, including the review of the board decision to remove the 3% levy, had been finalised.
Headwinds for Phumelela emerged in 2019 when then public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report into allegations of maladministration and improper conduct in connection with the privatisation of the SA horse racing industry in the late 1990s.
One of the recommendations by Mkhwebane was that the board stop paying the levy that the regulator receives from the bookmakers’ levy.
For example, if punters placed a winning bet with a bookmaker for R100, they would collect only R94, with the remaining R6 paid over to the board as a betting tax. The board would pay R3 of that to Phumelela to help finance horse racing in Gauteng and Gqeberha.
The board implemented the recommendation, a decision that has now been set aside.
“We believe the judgment is fair and beneficial to the whole industry. 4Racing has always maintained that betting revenues are needed to contribute to the transformation of the industry, and to provide better conditions for its workers. This outcome will go a long way in achieving this,” said 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe.
“We also look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with all regulators, and driving greater impact in accordance with our mandate.”
The government and its agencies, which can appeal against the high court’s decision, were not immediately available for comment.
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Future of Gauteng horse racing at stake over levy, rescue practitioner warns
ERIC LEVENSTEIN: Role of the corporate doctor in saving distressed firms
Three sports in the spotlight as tumultuous year comes to an end
Savage clarifies Gauteng position after Bortz speech
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.