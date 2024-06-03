Election results announced: what’s next?
The first sitting of the National Assembly must occur no more than 14 days after results declared
03 June 2024 - 05:00
As political parties enter a difficult week of coalition negotiations, the countdown has begun for the constitution of parliament, which has to be concluded within the next two weeks.
The first sittings of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures traditionally deal with the election of the president and the nine provincial premiers...
