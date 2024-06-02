National

WATCH: 2024 election results announcement

The final results announcement by the Election Commission of SA

02 June 2024 - 18:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Watch the final results announcement by the Election Commission of SA on Sunday night.

For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ANC falls well short of majority as vote counting ...
National
2.
Medical device association worries NHI will not ...
National / Health
3.
SA elections 2024: All you need to know
National
4.
NSFAS cuts out middlemen and will take over ...
National
5.
Social development ministry in Gauteng misled ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.