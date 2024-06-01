National

DA confirms it will have ‘exploratory’ talks with ANC

Secretary-general of ANC adamant that Ramaphosa is going nowhere

01 June 2024 - 17:01
UPDATED 02 June 2024 - 18:04
by Hajra Omarjee, Thando Maeko and Luyolo Mkentane

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party’s highest decision-making body, its federal executive, has taken a “unanimous” decision to put the country’s interests first and embark on “exploratory talks” with political parties, including the ANC, to try to form a government. 

This follows the 2024 general election last week in which no party won an outright majority, not only in the national ballot but also in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. ..

