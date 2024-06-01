DA confirms it will have ‘exploratory’ talks with ANC
Secretary-general of ANC adamant that Ramaphosa is going nowhere
01 June 2024 - 17:01
UPDATED 02 June 2024 - 18:04
The DA confirms tha
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party’s highest decision-making body, its federal executive, has taken a “unanimous” decision to put the country’s interests first and embark on “exploratory talks” with political parties, including the ANC, to try to form a government.
This follows the 2024 general election last week in which no party won an outright majority, not only in the national ballot but also in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.