election 2024
Political start-ups pin hopes on urban areas
Rise Mzansi, Build One SA and ActionSA appear to be on course for a disappointing performance
31 May 2024 - 05:00
Leaders of political parties that are participating in their inaugural election are relying on the urban vote to swing the electoral balance in their favour once vote counting has been completed in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
By 4pm, with nearly 22% of the votes counted, the new entrants such as Rise Mzansi, Build One SA (Bosa) and ActionSA appeared on course for a disappointing performance, suggesting they were unable to capitalise on the youth vote on which they pinned their hopes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.