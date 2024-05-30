Early indications suggest big losses loom for governing ANC
One elections analyst says the results so far are a ‘dramatic outcome’ for the ANC, which has lost support to the MK party
30 May 2024 - 09:43
UPDATED 30 May 2024 - 12:27
With less than 20% of the votes in, the writing seems to be on the wall for the governing ANC, which appears to be haemorrhaging support at the polls, especially in Kwa Zulu Natal and Gauteng.
With nearly 14% (1.3-million) of votes counted so far, the ANC, which is expected to lose its electoral majority, maybe leading with 566,249 votes in the national ballot, but opposition parties seem to certainly made a big dent in the governing party's support. ..
