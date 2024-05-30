PA makes gains in Western Cape’s rural areas, says DA
The gains made so far have been at the expense of the ANC, DA deputy election manager Ashor Sarupen says
30 May 2024 - 14:12
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) appears to have decimated the ANC's support among coloured voters in rural areas of the Western Cape so far rather than eating away at the DA’s support, DA deputy campaign manager Ashor Sarupen said Thursday.
Patriotic Alliance and ANC leaders were not immediately available for comment. ..
