Julius Malema singing ‘shoot the boer’ is not hate speech, SCA rules
SCA judge Halima Salduker says AfriForum did not make a case for overturning the high court’s findings on the song
30 May 2024 - 15:36
A song sung by the EFF leader and another senior member, which included the words “shoot the boer”, is not hate speech, despite claims by AfriForum.
This was the finding of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the civil rights group tried to have the words sung by EFF leader Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi declared hate speech. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.