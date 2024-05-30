ANC electoral majority in jeopardy, preliminary result shows
Ruling party faces a historic challenge to its dominance that would be difficult to reverse, analyst says
30 May 2024 - 09:43
UPDATED 30 May 2024 - 20:56
The ANC is facing a historic challenge to its dominance, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, in an early assessment of the election landscape that an analyst says would be difficult to reverse.
With more than 20% of the votes in, the ANC leads with 43.41% of the vote, signalling a potential shift in the political balance for the first time since the party was swept to victory in 1994 in the glow of national and international goodwill...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.