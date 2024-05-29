Table grape exports rise despite lingering issues at Cape Town port
The volume of exported grapes to be eaten fresh as opposed to wine grapes increased about 16% on the previous season
SA table grape farmers achieved one of their best export seasons yet, in terms of volumes and value. However, the industry expects the problems at the container terminal operated by Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) at the Port of Cape Town, which have caused billions of rand in losses for fruit exporters, to persist for about two more years until the necessary equipment has been replaced.
The volume of table grapes (grapes to be eaten fresh as opposed to wine grapes that are used to make wine) exported increased about 16% compared to the previous season, rising to 74.1-million cartons (4.5kg cartons) in 2023/24...
