SA on cusp of major shift in politics as voter turnout surges
IEC projects surge in turnout to 66% in ANC’s toughest test yet
29 May 2024 - 09:02
UPDATED 29 May 2024 - 23:09
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) projected a voter turnout of 66% or more for the election, underscoring a potential resurgence in voter engagement that could have broad implications for the political landscape.
The voter turnout, which would be about 20% higher than that of the 2021 local government poll, may reflect anxiety among South Africans as they cast their ballots in a critical vote that could steer the country into the unpredictable waters of coalition government...
