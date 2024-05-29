National

Officials turn Bantu Holomisa away from voting station

IEC officials told the UDM leader and other people that their names were not on the voters roll

29 May 2024 - 10:53
by Sikho Ntshobane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eastern Cape premier contender UDM leader Bantu Holomisa argues with IEC officials after being told he could not vote as his name did not appear on the voters roll. Picture: SIKHO NTSHOBANE
Eastern Cape premier contender UDM leader Bantu Holomisa argues with IEC officials after being told he could not vote as his name did not appear on the voters roll. Picture: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was among many angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall after being told their names were not on the voters roll.

He told IEC officials he had voted at the same voting station during the 2021 local government elections and registered at the same station earlier in 2024.

But the politician refused to speak to journalists after being told his name was not on the voters roll on Wednesday.

Holomisa is contesting the role of provincial premier after previously standing as a presidential candidate.

Earlier he told journalists there were many things wrong in SA, including the crumbling infrastructure.

Holomisa said the elections were an opportunity to choose a government of national unity and end one-party dominance.

DispatchLIVE

Police escorts for all ballot papers, says KZN’s top cop

Mkhwanazi will deploy boats, choppers and 4x4s for hard-to-reach voting stations
National
18 hours ago

Delayed opening frustrates determined voters

South Africans, in coats, blankets and gloves, set out as early as 3am to make their mark
National
57 minutes ago

Inanda residents vote for change and opportunity

‘The tender system should be scrapped and there also should not be nepotism. People should be hired on merit,’ says voter Thowakhe Zondi
National
32 minutes ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
IEC warns of moves to disrupt election
National
2.
NSFAS cuts out middlemen and will take over ...
National
3.
Solidarity asks court to declare NHI law ...
National / Health
4.
Sapref refinery sold to Central Energy Fund for R1
National
5.
Medical schemes target president in fresh legal ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.