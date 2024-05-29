Investors were caught off-guard by a sharp improvement in a US consumer confidence measure for May
IEC officials told the UDM leader and other people that their names were not on the voters roll
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was among many angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall after being told their names were not on the voters roll.
He told IEC officials he had voted at the same voting station during the 2021 local government elections and registered at the same station earlier in 2024.
But the politician refused to speak to journalists after being told his name was not on the voters roll on Wednesday.
Holomisa is contesting the role of provincial premier after previously standing as a presidential candidate.
Earlier he told journalists there were many things wrong in SA, including the crumbling infrastructure.
Holomisa said the elections were an opportunity to choose a government of national unity and end one-party dominance.
DispatchLIVE
Officials turn Bantu Holomisa away from voting station
