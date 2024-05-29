National

IN PICS | 2024 election moments captured around SA

Voters are making their marks in droves

29 May 2024 - 14:47
by Staff Writer
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives and addresses the crowds at Tekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, May 29 2024. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Here are some of the moments in Wednesday general election captured by TimesLIVE photographers around SA.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe receives his ‘voted’ mark after voting at the Killarney Country Club, Johannesburg, May 29 2024. Picture: MOSALA PHILLIPS.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe ready to make their mark, May 29 2024. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his ballot papers at Tekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, where he cast his vote on May 29 2024. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Journalists, IEC staff and onlookers record the moment as President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote at Tekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, May 29 2024. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe arrives at the Killarney Country Club, Johannesburg, May 29 2024. Picture: MOSALA PHILLIPS.
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe stoops to cast his vote at Killarney Country Club, Johannesburg, May 29 2024. Picture: MOSALA PHILLIPS.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa stands with his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe as she casts her vote at Tekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, May 29 2024. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Voters are seen queuing to vote at the Killarney Country Club, Johannesburg, May 29 2024. Picture: MOSALA PHILLIPS..
Voters in the queue at Joburg's Killarney Country Club, May 29 2024.Picture: MOSALA PHILLIPS..
Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who is also the DA’s premier candidate, joined a long queue at Jan van Riebeeck Hoërskool in Tamboerskloof, May 29 2024.. Picture: CLAIRE KEETON.
Alan Winde cast his vote in Cape Town, May 29 2024. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF.
The voting was delayed at 3Square Grounds polling Station in Alexandra Township, leaving frustrated residents, some who had arrived as early 6am, complaining, May 29 2024. Picture: PHATHU LUVHENGO.
Easter Masindi and Girlie Masombuka are the first two in their voting station's queue, May 29 2024. Picture: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE.
