National

IEC allows voters extra time but rules out second polling day

All voters still queuing will be helped, says chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo

29 May 2024 - 21:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe.
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe.

South Africans queuing at the voting stations across the country were allowed to cast their ballots beyond the 9pm closing time.

This was according to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which on Wednesday evening gave an update as thousands of prospective voters were still standing in snaking queues late in the evening.

TimesLIVE understands that political parties, in their meeting with the IEC on Wednesday, raised concerns about the possibility of people being sent packing before casting their ballots.

There was a proposal to look into officially extending the deadline beyond 9pm and even possibly having a second day of voting.

However, the IEC and the political parties are said to have agreed that there was no need to extend to another day. This was because the IEC committed to the parties that anyone who was in a queue at 9pm would be allowed to vote.

The voting station would remain open until everyone had been processed.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission had never considered having a two-day election.

“We want to assist everybody in the queue [at 9pm]. We have no plan for a second day of voting, we’ve never entertained such a plan. So voting will happen until it concludes and until everybody in a queue is given an opportunity to vote,” said Mamabolo.

He said that it was now evident that the voter turnout would surpass that of the 2019 national and provincial elections, which was 66%.

“Evidently we are in for a higher turnout than we had in 2019 which is why it is the single intention of the commission at this point to ensure that every voter in a queue is given an opportunity to record their rights,” he said.

“We are committed to that, we’ve made adjustments to the process, we’ve placed additional resources to ensure that everyone does get an opportunity to cast their vote. Until whenever it takes.”

TimesLIVE

Give us more time to serve you, Panyaza Lesufi tells Gauteng residents

Premier and ANC provincial chair says he needs more time to continue his work in the province
National
2 hours ago

Diepsloot residents dodge sewage puddles on way to vote

Due to delays in delivering stationery and the voters' roll, the gates finally opened at 7.40am — 40 minutes after they were meant to
National
6 hours ago

IEC expects a 66% voter turnout

The number of voters is likely to be 20.1% higher than for the 2021 local and provincial elections
Politics
7 hours ago

Sasria pencils in uncertainty if ANC’s vote share is slashed

Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the special risks insurer, says problems may develop if ANC support drops to 40%
Politics
1 day ago

Investec backs ANC-led government to calm markets after polls

But a more fragmented parliament will complicate financial stabilisation, says Capital Economics
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Medical schemes target president in fresh legal ...
National / Health
2.
NSFAS cuts out middlemen and will take over ...
National
3.
IEC warns of moves to disrupt election
National
4.
SA on cusp of major political shift as voter ...
National
5.
Sapref refinery sold to Central Energy Fund for R1
National

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa signs cannabis bill into law on eve of election

National

IN PICS | 2024 election moments captured around SA

National

SA on cusp of major political shift as voter turnout surges

National

Young and old flock to Gqeberha voting stations

National

KZN on high alert for post-election violence

Politics

Election risk to the rand could keep Reserve Bank cautious

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.