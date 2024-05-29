National

Bantu Holomisa casts his vote at last

Officials turned the UDM leader away earlier on Wednesday, saying his name was not on the voters roll

29 May 2024 - 10:53
by Sikho Ntshobane and Mandilakhe Kwababan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eastern Cape premier contender UDM leader Bantu Holomisa argues with IEC officials after being told he could not vote as his name did not appear on the voters roll. Picture: SIKHO NTSHOBANE
Eastern Cape premier contender UDM leader Bantu Holomisa argues with IEC officials after being told he could not vote as his name did not appear on the voters roll. Picture: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has finally cast his vote after initially being among several angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall after being told their names were not on the voters roll.

Holomisa tweeted that he was able to vote at Mthatha General Hospital.

“Sadly, others who are supposed to vote in the City Hall are also not appearing in the voters rolls. Let’s hope IEC will assist them soon,” he posted on X.

He told Dispatch: “There was a bit of confusion from their side.

“Me and some of my members eventually voted. In 2021 [local government elections] I voted here, so when I came I was told I would vote in a nearby voting station.

“I’ve cast my vote, there’s nothing these things can do to distract us.”

Holomisa is competing for the role of Eastern Cape premier after previously standing as a presidential candidate.

DispatchLIVE

Police escorts for all ballot papers, says KZN’s top cop

Mkhwanazi will deploy boats, choppers and 4x4s for hard-to-reach voting stations
National
21 hours ago

Delayed opening frustrates determined voters

South Africans, in coats, blankets and gloves, set out as early as 3am to make their mark
National
4 hours ago

Inanda residents vote for change and opportunity

‘The tender system should be scrapped and there also should not be nepotism. People should be hired on merit,’ says voter Thowakhe Zondi
National
3 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Medical schemes target president in fresh legal ...
National / Health
2.
IEC warns of moves to disrupt election
National
3.
NSFAS cuts out middlemen and will take over ...
National
4.
Solidarity asks court to declare NHI law ...
National / Health
5.
Sapref refinery sold to Central Energy Fund for R1
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.