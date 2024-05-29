Eastern Cape premier contender UDM leader Bantu Holomisa argues with IEC officials after being told he could not vote as his name did not appear on the voters roll. Picture: SIKHO NTSHOBANE
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has finally cast his vote after initially being among several angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall after being told their names were not on the voters roll.
Holomisa tweeted that he was able to vote at Mthatha General Hospital.
“Sadly, others who are supposed to vote in the City Hall are also not appearing in the voters rolls. Let’s hope IEC will assist them soon,” he posted on X.
He told Dispatch: “There was a bit of confusion from their side.
“Me and some of my members eventually voted. In 2021 [local government elections] I voted here, so when I came I was told I would vote in a nearby voting station.
“I’ve cast my vote, there’s nothing these things can do to distract us.”
Holomisa is competing for the role of Eastern Cape premier after previously standing as a presidential candidate.
Bantu Holomisa casts his vote at last
Officials turned the UDM leader away earlier on Wednesday, saying his name was not on the voters roll
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has finally cast his vote after initially being among several angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall after being told their names were not on the voters roll.
Holomisa tweeted that he was able to vote at Mthatha General Hospital.
“Sadly, others who are supposed to vote in the City Hall are also not appearing in the voters rolls. Let’s hope IEC will assist them soon,” he posted on X.
He told Dispatch: “There was a bit of confusion from their side.
“Me and some of my members eventually voted. In 2021 [local government elections] I voted here, so when I came I was told I would vote in a nearby voting station.
“I’ve cast my vote, there’s nothing these things can do to distract us.”
Holomisa is competing for the role of Eastern Cape premier after previously standing as a presidential candidate.
DispatchLIVE
Police escorts for all ballot papers, says KZN’s top cop
Delayed opening frustrates determined voters
Inanda residents vote for change and opportunity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.