Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses appeal bid over R11.5m payment
29 May 2024 - 05:00
Former SABC head Hlaudi Motsoeneng has lost an appeal bid to retain the almost R12m pension payout from the national broadcaster, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said in a ruling that described the payout as “unlawful, unauthorised and unwarranted”.
The SCA ruled that previous court orders that Motsoeneng repay about R12m to the SABC could not be faulted, and dismissed his appeal bid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.