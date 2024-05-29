Eastern Cape IEC officials quit amid intimidation claims
Police have had to take over the running of the two stations, which only opened at 2.30pm
29 May 2024 - 20:32
Intimidation of IEC staff in Ntabankulu has led to the resignation of officials at two voting stations.
That’s according to the Eastern Cape IEC provincial electoral officer, Kayakazi Magudumana, who was updating the media on the process of the voting on election day...
