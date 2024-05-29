Delayed opening frustrates determined voters

An early queue in Diepsloot on election day. Picture: RORISANG KGOSANA
Esther Masindi woke up at 5am and walked in the dark to her voting station at Mahlahle Primary School in Saulsville, Tshwane.
Wearing a brown jacket and a face mask, she was second in the queue.
“We are suffering. We are not working. Municipal rates are very high. We ask that the party we will elect today will help us,” she said.
Those who have decided not to vote “haven’t seen life”, she said.
Girlie Masombuka was first in the queue, arriving at exactly 5am.
Another early voter was Margaret Mfuma, who cast her ballot at the same station in the historic 1994 elections, which brought democracy to SA.
She was sceptical about political party campaigns, saying she did not believe the electioneering promises.
“We don’t believe them. They are deceiving us. They want us to join them and leave our party.”
Mfuma said she expected change to come from the party for which she will vote.
“They must increase the pension money. It is me and my husband. How much is rent? Food is expensive,” she said, adding that the old age grant did not cover their costs of living.
Esther Masindi and Girlie Masombuka were the first two voters in the queue in Saulsville. Picture: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE
Hundreds of voters braved the cold weather to queue outside the Diepsloot Combined School voting station with many, including the elderly, queuing since 3am.
In their coats, blankets and gloves, they stood near fires to keep warm, while entrepreneurs sold warm drinks and food to voters and political parties set up their displays.
However, by 7.30am irritated voters started to voice their frustration as the voting station had not yet opened.
“I arrived at 6am. I’m on crutches as my leg is swollen. I’m here to vote because Nelson Mandela fought for us to vote. Though he is no longer alive, I’m here because of him,” said an elderly lady who wished to remain anonymous.
Welile Khusi has been living in Diepsloot for 26 years. He was carrying a walking stick while his neighbour held a golf stick to protect them from criminals when they made their way to the voting station in the dark.
“I arrived at 3am because I wanted to avoid long queues, and we sat by a fire and waited,” said Khusi.
He said the only change in his community since 1998 was the construction of RDP houses, but crime remained an issue.
“I want to cast my vote to bring changes to Diepsloot. We can’t stay in a place where people have no jobs, people are struggling and people are corrupt. We also have people who come into the country with no documents. They come here and commit crimes, and they can never be found,” he said.
At 7.40am the voting station opened and the elderly, injured and disabled were allowed in first.
Delayed opening frustrates determined voters
South Africans, in coats, blankets and gloves, set out as early as 3am to make their mark
Esther Masindi woke up at 5am and walked in the dark to her voting station at Mahlahle Primary School in Saulsville, Tshwane.
Wearing a brown jacket and a face mask, she was second in the queue.
“We are suffering. We are not working. Municipal rates are very high. We ask that the party we will elect today will help us,” she said.
Those who have decided not to vote “haven’t seen life”, she said.
Girlie Masombuka was first in the queue, arriving at exactly 5am.
Another early voter was Margaret Mfuma, who cast her ballot at the same station in the historic 1994 elections, which brought democracy to SA.
She was sceptical about political party campaigns, saying she did not believe the electioneering promises.
“We don’t believe them. They are deceiving us. They want us to join them and leave our party.”
Mfuma said she expected change to come from the party for which she will vote.
“They must increase the pension money. It is me and my husband. How much is rent? Food is expensive,” she said, adding that the old age grant did not cover their costs of living.
Hundreds of voters braved the cold weather to queue outside the Diepsloot Combined School voting station with many, including the elderly, queuing since 3am.
In their coats, blankets and gloves, they stood near fires to keep warm, while entrepreneurs sold warm drinks and food to voters and political parties set up their displays.
However, by 7.30am irritated voters started to voice their frustration as the voting station had not yet opened.
“I arrived at 6am. I’m on crutches as my leg is swollen. I’m here to vote because Nelson Mandela fought for us to vote. Though he is no longer alive, I’m here because of him,” said an elderly lady who wished to remain anonymous.
Welile Khusi has been living in Diepsloot for 26 years. He was carrying a walking stick while his neighbour held a golf stick to protect them from criminals when they made their way to the voting station in the dark.
“I arrived at 3am because I wanted to avoid long queues, and we sat by a fire and waited,” said Khusi.
He said the only change in his community since 1998 was the construction of RDP houses, but crime remained an issue.
“I want to cast my vote to bring changes to Diepsloot. We can’t stay in a place where people have no jobs, people are struggling and people are corrupt. We also have people who come into the country with no documents. They come here and commit crimes, and they can never be found,” he said.
At 7.40am the voting station opened and the elderly, injured and disabled were allowed in first.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LIVE: SA begins voting in momentous election
IEC warns of moves to disrupt election
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Reforms and policy continuity could drive post-election growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.