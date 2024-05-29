Come out and vote, deputy president Paul Mashatile urges

Deputy president Paul Mashatile arriving to vote in Kelvin, Sandton, May 29 2024. Picture: PHATHU LUVEHENGO.
Deputy president Paul Mashatile called on South Africans to go out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right.
“I have cast my vote. This is where I always vote. I am pleased most voting stations throughout the country are open,” he said.
Mashathile cast his vote at St Johannes Lutheran Church in Kelvin, Sandton, on Wednesday morning.
He arrived in a convoy to excitement among ANC volunteers outside the station, in a calm suburb a few kilometres away from Alexandra, Johannesburg.
“There may be glitches here and there, but I call on all South Africans to go out and exercise their right to vote. It is a right we all fought hard for,” he said.
He said after 30 years, the country remained a very strong democracy and voting would make sure it was sustained.
Mashatile said he was happy with voter turnout, and in most parts of the country the elections were proceeding peacefully, and he hoped it would be like that throughout the day.
“We hope by the end of the voting process, everything would have gone well and South Africans would have exercised their rights. We call on everybody to go out. It does seem like there is a lot of excitement on the ground, with many people coming out. It's a good thing,” Mashatile said.
“I heard in some parts of the country there were challenges, including in the Eastern Cape, but generally it does look peaceful.”
