WATCH: Busisiwe Mavuso reflects on 30 years of democracy in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso

28 May 2024 - 20:18
Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Losi
Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Losi

South Africans are heading to the polls to vote in what some analysts say might be the most contested election in the country’s 30 years of democracy. Business Day TV caught up with Business Leadership SA’s CEO, Busi Mavuso, to reflect on governance and public-private partnerships over the past three decades.

