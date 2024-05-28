South Africans are heading to the polls to vote in what some analysts say might be the most contested election in the country’s 30 years of democracy. Business Day TV caught up with Business Leadership SA’s CEO, Busi Mavuso, to reflect on governance and public-private partnerships over the past three decades.
WATCH: Busisiwe Mavuso reflects on 30 years of democracy in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
