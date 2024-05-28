Ramaphosa’s climate advisers not surprised by delayed shutdown of coal power stations
Eskom has admitted the decommissioning of Komati was not properly planned and executed
28 May 2024 - 05:00
A decision by Eskom, supported by the board, to delay the decommissioning of some of its older coal-fired power stations would not “make or break” SA’s ability to achieve its international climate commitments, according to climate advisers to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Eskom announced recently it would delay the decommissioning of Camden, Hendrina and Grootvlei power stations to 2030. Previous decommissioning schedules provided for the Grootvlei and Camden power stations to be fully decommissioned by 2025 and Hendrina by 2026...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.