Police escorts for all ballot papers, says KZN’s top cop

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says all election material will travel with police escorts. Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says all election material will be accompanied by a police escort to avoid “unfortunate” incidents.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Sunday that it was concerned by videos circulating on social media posted by MK party supporters alleging vote rigging in progress.
The IEC dismissed the allegations, saying: “These videos relate to activities at Chesterville and Hammarsdale. We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material.”
On Tuesday, Mkhwanazi said: “All sensitive material from the IEC which comes from the warehouses should be transported with police escort. If there is any sensitive material that leaves without us, there should be consequences.”
He said KwaZulu-Natal was unique, but the police had plans to deal with the challenge.
“There are polling stations where boats are used to cross the river to access them. That’s one polling station that closes earlier than others.”
Limitations would be overcome as police had resources which included boats, 4x4 vehicles and helicopters.
Mkhwanazi said they were also relying on the intelligence security plan information to counter threats. Political parties would be engaged where necessary.
He also cited Friday’s blockade where taxi drivers closed some of Durban’s busy routes. “They must come down and tell us so we can be able to guide them. You have a right to gather as the law allows you to, but when you do it, do it responsibly without affecting others. We sat down with them on Sunday and agreed on this,” said Mkhwanazi.
Police were “combat ready” to protect the public during the election. “We have dispatched a group of officers who will go to support other members to secure peaceful elections.”
He called on police to prevent, combat and investigate reports of irregularities. “We apply to join the [police] service, no-one is forced. You must apply the law in executing your duties. We have not seen many incidents and people have mainly been tolerant of each other,” said Mkhwanazi.
He was hopeful polling would run smoothly without major incidents.
Police continue to assess the risk categorisation of polling stations after finding 215 of them were high risk.
Police escorts for all ballot papers, says KZN’s top cop
Mkhwanazi will deploy boats, choppers and 4x4s for hard-to-reach voting stations
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says all election material will be accompanied by a police escort to avoid “unfortunate” incidents.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Sunday that it was concerned by videos circulating on social media posted by MK party supporters alleging vote rigging in progress.
The IEC dismissed the allegations, saying: “These videos relate to activities at Chesterville and Hammarsdale. We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material.”
On Tuesday, Mkhwanazi said: “All sensitive material from the IEC which comes from the warehouses should be transported with police escort. If there is any sensitive material that leaves without us, there should be consequences.”
He said KwaZulu-Natal was unique, but the police had plans to deal with the challenge.
“There are polling stations where boats are used to cross the river to access them. That’s one polling station that closes earlier than others.”
Limitations would be overcome as police had resources which included boats, 4x4 vehicles and helicopters.
Mkhwanazi said they were also relying on the intelligence security plan information to counter threats. Political parties would be engaged where necessary.
He also cited Friday’s blockade where taxi drivers closed some of Durban’s busy routes. “They must come down and tell us so we can be able to guide them. You have a right to gather as the law allows you to, but when you do it, do it responsibly without affecting others. We sat down with them on Sunday and agreed on this,” said Mkhwanazi.
Police were “combat ready” to protect the public during the election. “We have dispatched a group of officers who will go to support other members to secure peaceful elections.”
He called on police to prevent, combat and investigate reports of irregularities. “We apply to join the [police] service, no-one is forced. You must apply the law in executing your duties. We have not seen many incidents and people have mainly been tolerant of each other,” said Mkhwanazi.
He was hopeful polling would run smoothly without major incidents.
Police continue to assess the risk categorisation of polling stations after finding 215 of them were high risk.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.