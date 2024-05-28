National

Labour court raps Eskom for discriminating against a white man

In case brought by Solidarity, judge finds ‘an absolute barrier’ to shortlisting white male candidates

28 May 2024 - 05:00
by Tauriq Moosa

A white Eskom worker was “unfairly discriminated against” based on his race when Eskom decided not to appoint him to a new position after more than 30 years at the power utility.

This was the finding of the labour court in Cape Town after a challenge brought by trade union Solidarity on behalf of the worker, Althus Erasmus...

