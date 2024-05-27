One arrested after two MK party members shot dead in Katlehong on Sunday

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of two members of the MK Party (MKP) a day before South Africans started casting special votes for the general elections.
Gauteng police confirmed the two were killed on Sunday night in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
“It is reported the two [MKP] members were shot and killed during a dispute with members affiliated with the ANC at Thwala section. One victim died at the scene while the other was declared dead on arrival at hospital. One firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene. The motive for the incident will form part of the investigations,” police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.
The suspects will appear in court soon.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has since moved to assure citizens it is “in charge and in control” as elections kick off.
Political campaigning will end at midnight on Tuesday, and anyone caught going beyond the deadline will be in contravention of the Electoral Act.
The incident happened just a day before SA started casting special votes for the general elections
