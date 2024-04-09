National

Garden Route towns face danger after rain raises water level

George has measured more than 100mm of rain over the past 24 hours and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout Tuesday

09 April 2024 - 15:36
by Kim Swartz
People look at a house in an informal settlement after it was destroyed by a tree during severe wind in Somerset West. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER.
Authorities are monitoring water levels in towns along the Garden Route experiencing heavy rain after a severe weather system caused widespread destruction and the death of a security guard in the Western Cape.

“Conditions have stabilised in the western parts of the province but there is heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Garden Route district, which we are monitoring closely,” premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.

“Our priority remains protecting lives in areas that are now receiving high rainfall. In regions where the weather system has passed, we will focus our efforts on mop-up and humanitarian aid operations with help from municipalities and NGOs.”

Several roads in the Overberg, Cape Winelands and Garden Route districts were affected by the downpours and gale-force wind.

Schools in the Overberg and Cape Winelands education districts were closed on Tuesday while schools in the Helderberg basin reopened. At least 132 schools reported weather-related damage.

Homes and infrastructure sustained damage in Stellenbosch and Drakenstein municipalities, on the West Coast and Cape Town metro.

“Our disaster management focus today [Tuesday] will be on George and surrounding areas as the cut-off low system moves eastwards. George has measured more than 100mm of rain over the past 24 hours and heavy downpours are expected to continue through the day,” said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell. 

The SA Weather Services issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall over the eastern parts of the province and further rain was expected to continue until Wednesday in the Garden Route district.

“Though the heavy downpours are expected to taper off during the day, we are monitoring this situation as it can contribute to flooding downstream. On our coastline we are particularly concerned about estuaries at Mossel Bay and Wilderness,” said Bredell.

“From the ocean side, there is a spring tide coinciding with storm surges due to the weather system. From the inland side, we are experiencing strong-flowing rivers and overflowing dams. Taken together, these conditions are increasing the risks of flooding at estuaries even if the river mouths are opened to the ocean.”

TimesLIVE

Storms, wind and fire leave thousands homeless in the Cape

Gale-force winds and heavy rains have lashed the province since the weekend
National
8 hours ago

Cape storm damages schools, pylons and roads

Disaster management teams stretched with more rain expected
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Western Cape storm batters coast

Business Day TV talks to Colin Deiner, head of disaster management for the Western Cape and Tarina Vlok, MD at Elite Risk Acceptances
National
1 day ago
