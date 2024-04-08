Ramaphosa repeals criminal defamation law
08 April 2024 - 20:06
The common law relating to the crime of defamation has been repealed after President Cyril Ramaphosa assented to the Judicial Matters Amendment Act of 2023.
The presidency said various international and local stakeholders and interested parties had expressed concern about the alarming effect of such offences on journalists and had advocated for their abolition...
