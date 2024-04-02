SARS rakes in nearly R10bn more than estimated
The tax authority is set on stamping out refund fraud, especially VAT fraud, much of which is syndicated fraud
02 April 2024 - 13:11
UPDATED 02 April 2024 - 15:23
The SA Revenue Service (SARS) collected almost R10bn more than February’s revised budget estimate, as corporate taxes came in higher than expected and the tax authority clamped down on refund fraud.
SARS said it collected a net R1.741-trillion for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31, compared to the finance minister’s revised February estimate of R1.731-trillion. The higher-than-budgeted collections are likely to see the budget deficit come in slightly better than February’s revised estimates for the latest 2023/24 fiscal year...
