Prasa successfully appeals court order for millions in alleged unpaid electricity fees
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Community Property Company’s claim that it paid millions in electricity fees on Prasa’s behalf
02 April 2024 - 12:55
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) successfully fought off a nearly R3m claim concerning alleged unpaid electricity fees after a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling.
The SCA last week dismissed the claim brought by property company Community Property Company (CPC) in Durban. The company said it paid the eThekwini municipality millions in electricity fees on Prasa’s behalf from 2013 to 2017, believing Prasa would pay this back. However, Prasa successfully argued the alleged contractual basis for the company’s claim did not exist. ..
