Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste fined R475m
The FSCA has fined Jooste for misleading the market about the furniture retailer between 2014 and 2017
20 March 2024 - 14:17
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has fined Markus Jooste almost half-a-billion rand for misleading the market about furniture retailer Steinhoff between 2014 and 2017.
The fine of R475m, which includes R10m for the cost of its investigation, must be paid in full within the next month or it will incur interest of 11.75%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.