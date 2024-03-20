Markus Jooste takes his own life
His death comes a day after the FSCA fined him for misleading the market
20 March 2024 - 14:17
UPDATED 20 March 2024 - 19:00
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, accused of being the mastermind behind SA’s biggest fraud case, fatally shot himself on Thursday to avoid arrest, sources have confirmed.
Jooste was CEO of multinational furniture retailer Steinhoff when it created fictitious offshore shell companies to inflate profits and hide losses...
