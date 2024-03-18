Gauteng’s attempt to gag civil society fails in court

An attempt by the Gauteng department of social development to gag civil society at a time when subsidies to NGOs are expected to be cut, has failed.
Johannesburg high court judge Stuart Wilson dismissed an urgent application for an interdict against all 455 NGOs registered with the department and “any other nonprofit organisation” from protesting, threatening staff or illegally disrupting its business activities.
Wilson said he would still provide a written judgment but commented that the arguments of the department were “vague”, “wide” and “irresponsible”.
The basis for the application was a poster, written by an unknown person on behalf of an unknown organisation or organisations, advertising a three day “sit-in” at the department’s Marshalltown offices. The protesters were urged to wear black and cover their faces with masks.
The application was opposed by the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee and the Nisaa Institute for Women’s Development, which labelled it an attempt to silence the NGO sector.
“The poster lists no organisation as an organiser, yet the applicant (the department) deems it appropriate to malign all nonprofit organisations by attributing it to them.
“One can only surmise that the applicant is close to making its decisions for the 2024/25 subsidy funding period and these decisions are likely to have deeply adverse consequences for the sector and the applicant seeks to pre-emptively bar any protest action against it. The relief sought is chilling,” the Institute’s Dr Zubeda Dangor said in her affidavit.
Social development head of department for Gauteng Matilda Gasela said in her affidavit that in October 2023 that the department had decided to create independent panels to consider applications for funding from nonprofit organisations.
She said when the poster was brought to the attention of the department “it was reasonable to conclude that it was created or issued by one of the affected nonprofit organisations, aggrieved by the decision”.
She told of previous protests, including one where nonprofit organisations had entered department offices. Tyres were burnt and employees had to be evacuated because of the smoke.
She said an interdict was necessary to protect employees and also members of the public who relied on the proper functioning of the department.
But Dangor said while there were understandable concerns about the lack of clarity on how the panels would work, and the delays in funding, the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee (which has 61 member organisations in the province) had not put out the poster and it was not planning any sit-in.
“On March 13, we received a bulk email from the office of the state attorney, serving the urgent application. The relief sought came as a complete shock, considering that no protest action, let alone a sit-in, had been planned. We were deeply dismayed by the depiction of them in the court papers, as violent, dishonest, non-law-abiding and a threat to others.”
Dangor said the order sought was unenforceable because the department had not named the author of the poster but had “indiscriminately cast a net too wide”.
The interdict would prevent the organisations from exercising their constitutional rights to freely assemble and demand fair and just administrative action at a time when funding for NGOs is being decreased.
“This is an opportunity to silence the NGO sector,” Dangor said.
In a statement, the Institute and the Committee welcomed the dismissal of the application.
“The department made no real attempt to investigate the source of the poster nor establish how the 455 NGOs, other NGOs not registered, or any other private individuals, were linked to the poster.
“They certainly did not consult with NGOs to inquire about the poster, its origins and the proposed sit-in. Instead, they rushed to court to impugn the integrity of the sector as a whole.
“Brought in the context of a looming cut of R223m to the budget for nonprofit organisation services revealed by the 2024/25 Estimates of Provincial Revenue and Expenditure issued by the Gauteng provincial treasury, the department’s application was little more than a thinly-veiled attempt to silence NGO concerns around the cuts.”
Gauteng’s attempt to gag civil society fails in court
The Johannesburg high court dismissed an urgent application for an interdict against 455 NGOs registered with the Gauteng social development department
An attempt by the Gauteng department of social development to gag civil society at a time when subsidies to NGOs are expected to be cut, has failed.
Johannesburg high court judge Stuart Wilson dismissed an urgent application for an interdict against all 455 NGOs registered with the department and “any other nonprofit organisation” from protesting, threatening staff or illegally disrupting its business activities.
Wilson said he would still provide a written judgment but commented that the arguments of the department were “vague”, “wide” and “irresponsible”.
The basis for the application was a poster, written by an unknown person on behalf of an unknown organisation or organisations, advertising a three day “sit-in” at the department’s Marshalltown offices. The protesters were urged to wear black and cover their faces with masks.
The application was opposed by the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee and the Nisaa Institute for Women’s Development, which labelled it an attempt to silence the NGO sector.
“The poster lists no organisation as an organiser, yet the applicant (the department) deems it appropriate to malign all nonprofit organisations by attributing it to them.
“One can only surmise that the applicant is close to making its decisions for the 2024/25 subsidy funding period and these decisions are likely to have deeply adverse consequences for the sector and the applicant seeks to pre-emptively bar any protest action against it. The relief sought is chilling,” the Institute’s Dr Zubeda Dangor said in her affidavit.
Social development head of department for Gauteng Matilda Gasela said in her affidavit that in October 2023 that the department had decided to create independent panels to consider applications for funding from nonprofit organisations.
She said when the poster was brought to the attention of the department “it was reasonable to conclude that it was created or issued by one of the affected nonprofit organisations, aggrieved by the decision”.
She told of previous protests, including one where nonprofit organisations had entered department offices. Tyres were burnt and employees had to be evacuated because of the smoke.
She said an interdict was necessary to protect employees and also members of the public who relied on the proper functioning of the department.
But Dangor said while there were understandable concerns about the lack of clarity on how the panels would work, and the delays in funding, the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee (which has 61 member organisations in the province) had not put out the poster and it was not planning any sit-in.
“On March 13, we received a bulk email from the office of the state attorney, serving the urgent application. The relief sought came as a complete shock, considering that no protest action, let alone a sit-in, had been planned. We were deeply dismayed by the depiction of them in the court papers, as violent, dishonest, non-law-abiding and a threat to others.”
Dangor said the order sought was unenforceable because the department had not named the author of the poster but had “indiscriminately cast a net too wide”.
The interdict would prevent the organisations from exercising their constitutional rights to freely assemble and demand fair and just administrative action at a time when funding for NGOs is being decreased.
“This is an opportunity to silence the NGO sector,” Dangor said.
In a statement, the Institute and the Committee welcomed the dismissal of the application.
“The department made no real attempt to investigate the source of the poster nor establish how the 455 NGOs, other NGOs not registered, or any other private individuals, were linked to the poster.
“They certainly did not consult with NGOs to inquire about the poster, its origins and the proposed sit-in. Instead, they rushed to court to impugn the integrity of the sector as a whole.
“Brought in the context of a looming cut of R223m to the budget for nonprofit organisation services revealed by the 2024/25 Estimates of Provincial Revenue and Expenditure issued by the Gauteng provincial treasury, the department’s application was little more than a thinly-veiled attempt to silence NGO concerns around the cuts.”
GroundUp
EDITORIAL: Mental health patients’ lives matter
Vulnerable patients used as pawns in brawl over subsidies
Cash-strapped Gauteng government splashes money on beauty academy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.