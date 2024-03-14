What is at stake in top court’s case on health disclosure
Decision on what must be disclosed to medical schemes could affect every scheme and member
14 March 2024 - 18:48
After a woman’s medical aid membership was terminated due to non-disclosure of gastritis, her fight to determine what ailments must be disclosed has been argued before the Constitutional Court. The court has been asked to decide what must be disclosed to medical schemes, which could affect every scheme in the country.
One expert notes that if the court rules in the woman’s favour it could mean all schemes have to fundamentally change application forms and possibly raise contribution prices to mitigate future risks. ..
