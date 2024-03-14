New bill brings SA closer to competitive electricity market

The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill, which will bring fundamental changes to SA’s power market has been passed in the National Assembly.
The bill was passed on Thursday afternoon with 234 votes in favour and 25 votes against. It had the support of the ANC and DA but was opposed by the EFF, which argued the changes that would be enacted by this new legislation would lead to the privatisation of electricity generation in SA.
The EFF broadly opposes any privatisation of state-owned entities.
While the bill does not allow for the privatisation of any part of Eskom, it does pave the way for SA to transition to a multimarket model for electricity trading.
As a key function, the transmission system operator will be established through the introduction of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill which will create a fair and transparent platform for the competitive contracting and trading of electricity.
Once fully realised, the transmission system operator will function as the operator and owner of the transmission system, the market operator and a central electricity purchasing agency.
Addressing the National Assembly on Thursday, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe rejected the EFF’s claims that the introduction of the bill was aimed at the privatisation of Eskom.
“The deregulation of embedded generation opens up opportunities for anyone to generate electricity,” he said.
