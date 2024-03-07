National

Police minister must pay R93m in damages after police-aided cash heist

Bheki Cele argues unsuccessfully that the officers were ‘acting on a frolic of their own’

07 March 2024 - 14:41
by Tauriq Moosa

The robbery of R100m of Nedbank’s cash by members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) has led to a damages award against  the police minister of about R93m.

On Monday, the Pretoria high court ordered the minister to pay the losses with interest...

