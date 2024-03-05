Creecy loses court bid to restrict mackerel fishing rights
05 March 2024 - 20:45
A black-owned company, Ulwande, has fended off an urgent interdict by environment minister Barbara Creecy to stop it and its JSE-listed partner Oceana from fishing horse mackerel off the Western Cape coast.
The forestry, fisheries & environment minister brought an urgent application to court to prevent companies that had permits from fishing during this year’s mackerel season while she rethinks the licensing system, which is facing numerous legal challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.