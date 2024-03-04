No fatal aviation losses for Africa in 2023, industry report shows
The all-accident rate on the continent improved from 10.88 per million sectors in 2022 to 6.38 in 2023
04 March 2024 - 05:00
There were no hull losses or fatal accidents involving passenger jet aircraft in the world in 2023, but there was a single fatal accident involving a turboprop aircraft.
Africa has had no passenger jet hull losses or fatal accidents since 2020, according to the 2023 aviation safety review released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.