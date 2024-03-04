Health department wins leave to appeal R525m tender ruling
Judge finds Gauteng tender awards are not lawful, but SCA may decide too much time has elapsed
04 March 2024 - 17:06
The high court in Johannesburg has granted the health department in Gauteng leave to appeal a decision in which it set aside a medical waste disposal tender award worth more than half-a-billion rand.
The companies will continue waste management services in the interim, pending the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) hearing and judgment. The high court ruled it would be “unfair” to expect the department to “scurry around” looking for new service providers for now. ..
