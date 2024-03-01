Plan to consolidate financial ombud system
01 March 2024 - 05:00
The National Treasury has recommended reforms to the financial ombud system which, if implemented, would result in a simpler, consolidated system with only two instead of seven ombuds in the sector.
Ombud schemes are intended to offer consumers redress if they are treated unfairly by financial institutions, but there are a multiplicity of schemes which consumers find inefficient, complex and difficult to navigate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.