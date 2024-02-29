Walter Sisulu University wins in court bid to admit student
The Eastern Cape High Court dismissed Nhlanhla Genukile’s case because he could not provide proof of some of his claims
29 February 2024 - 16:15
Walter Sisulu University successfully fended off an urgent court bid by a prospective student after it denied him entry into its 2024 first-year human resources course. The man claimed his rights to education were infringed by the university denying him access to study.
The Eastern Cape High Court dismissed prospective student Nhlanhla Genukile’s case because he “could not provide proof” of some of his claims...
