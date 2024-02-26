Treasury confident about exiting greylisting by June 2025
Task force says SA still has some way to go to complete 17 of 22 actions required
26 February 2024 - 05:00
Though it would be tough, SA should get off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist by the scheduled date of June 2025, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said on Sunday.
Momoniat, who is technical adviser and head of the SA FATF delegation, attended the task force’s plenary meeting in Paris last week. He said it was a “good meeting” even though the FATF had identified several aspects of SA’s regime for combating money-laundering and terrorist financing that remained deficient...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.