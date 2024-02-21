Sin tax hikes will fuel black market for alcohol, industry body warns
SA Wine had sought inflation-based increases in recognition of the industry’s importance to the economy and employment
21 February 2024 - 18:33
Industry body SA Wine has warned that above-inflation tax increases on alcoholic drinks announced in Wednesday’s budget will only serve to fuel the black market.
The industry had asked the Treasury to increase so-called sin taxes in line with inflation, which the Treasury has forecast at 4.9% for 2024. ..
