Court dismisses DA’s application on ANC cadre deployment
The DA says it will apply for leave to appeal against the Pretoria high court’s decision
21 February 2024 - 11:11
The DA is set to apply for leave to appeal against a decision by the full bench of the Pretoria high court, which dismissed with costs its application to have the ANC’s cadre deployment policy declared unlawful, on Wednesday.
The judgement, which DA leader John Steenhuisen described as disappointing, follows the DA’s victory in the Constitutional Court last week when it ruled the governing party must hand over its cadre deployment records to SA's official opposition party. The ANC complied with the apex court's order on Monday...
