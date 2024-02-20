Health department warns against ‘misleading’ Covid vaccine posts

The health department warned citizens to ignore a voice note making the rounds claiming people are dying as a result of bing vaccinated against Covid-19 and promoting the use of an unregistered product to prevent this.
Posts and voice messages have been shared on social media in recent days urging the use of the product to help prevent deaths related to the vaccine. The posts specifically promote the use of activated charcoal.
The department labelled the posts as “misleading” and said they promoted the use of “an unregistered over-the-counter product”.
“There are no reported deaths causally linked to Covid-19 vaccines, except for the three cases the department reported early last year. Members of the public are urged to ignore this erroneous social media content. The voice note has potential to cause significant confusion, anger and anxiety, especially among those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19. There is no evidence to suggest the Covid-19 vaccine is claiming lives.”
If a person is on treatment, activated charcoal may bind to the active ingredient and reduce the effectiveness of medication. Abuse of activated charcoal may also interfere with absorption of nutrients in the diet
National department of health
The product recommended in the voice note is not registered with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), which establishes and regulates the safety, efficacy and quality of all medicines distributed in the country.
The department clarified the uses of activated charcoal, saying it was mainly consumed after “alcohol binges and to treat ingestion of poison”.
Its regular use is not advisable.
“If a person is on treatment, activated charcoal may bind to the active ingredient and reduce the effectiveness of medication. Abuse of activated charcoal may also interfere with absorption of nutrients in the diet.
“The department advises the public to use over-the-counter and unscheduled health products with caution, and with advice from a registered health professional.”
Health department warns against ‘misleading’ Covid vaccine posts
Voice messages and posts have claimed people are dying as a result of being vaccinated against Covid-19
