Water provision: action to ensure supply for workers and families
Department of water & sanitation calls on municipalities to review bylaws to ensure entry to private properties
19 February 2024 - 05:00
The department of water & sanitation wants water-use licences to be reviewed to force farmers and other commercial users to provide workers and their families with water as one of many measures proposed to ensure the dignity of those who work the land.
In a document published on Friday “for implementation”, the department makes several changes to rectify the “historical oversight” that it says left people working and living on private land in dire need of basic services...
