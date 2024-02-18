Postbank needs cash injection ‘to compete on equal footing’
Union federation Cosatu warns institution will be stillborn without aid with Post Office owing it R4.5bn
18 February 2024 - 15:53
Postbank requires a state capital injection for it to have sufficient funds to compete with existing commercial banks and lend to customers, says Cosatu.
“Currently the Postbank is owed about R4.5bn by the Post Office. If it does not get some liquidity, then it will be stillborn,” said Cosatu acting spokesperson Matthew Parks. ..
