Creecy says climate fund will resemble Covid-19 relief fund
A mechanism will be set up to raise money for protecting infrastructure against extreme weather and restoring it
18 February 2024 - 17:49
A new climate change response fund announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the state of the nation address last week is likely to look like the Covid-19 relief fund established during the pandemic to aid businesses.
During a meeting of the Presidential Climate Commission in Johannesburg forestry, fisheries & the environment minister Barbara Creecy said the idea behind the climate change response fund was to set up a mechanism to raise money towards protecting and restoring infrastructure at risk of damage or having been damaged by extreme weather events...
