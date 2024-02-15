Estate agents receiving help to deal with FIC requests, says institute
The Financial Intelligence Centre has complained that estate agents and legal practitioners have not complied with requests for information
15 February 2024 - 13:25
The Institute of Estate Agents of SA (Ieasa) says it is actively engaging it agents to help them comply with the request by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) for risk and compliance returns.
The comment by Ieasa chair Ivan Neethling followed a warning by FIC executive manager for compliance and prevention Chris Malan on Wednesday, that estate agents and legal practitioners were not complying in sufficient numbers with submitting the returns...
