Treasury threatens to withhold funding from Tshwane over underperformance
The municipality has to explain why its expenditure of conditional grants was below the 40% threshold
14 February 2024 - 05:00
The City of Tshwane is on the verge of forfeiting R630m allocated for the funding of various capital grants to the National Treasury due to the metro’s underperformance and noncompliance with the integrated urban development grants.
The Treasury on Monday threatened to pull the funding unless the cash-strapped municipality explains why its expenditure of conditional grants allocated was below the 40% threshold required by December 31 2023...
